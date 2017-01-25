Hwy 36 in Rosenberg shut down after gas leak, fire

One person was injured Wednesday when an excavator hit a gas line, sparking a fire in Rosenberg. (Photo: KHOU)

ROSENBERG, Texas -- One person was injured Wednesday when an excavator hit a gas line, sparking a fire in Rosenberg.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Highway 36 West. Officials say the injured worker was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The highway is closed while investigators work to contain the leak. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

(© 2017 KHOU)