Man dead, woman injured in Galveston house fire

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday night after a house caught fire in Galveston.
Firefighters responded to the blaze around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4300 block of Avenue Q 1/2 near 43rd Street.
Officials say a man died in the fire. Firefighters rescued a woman who was then transported to UTMB.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
