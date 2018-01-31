Man dead, woman injured in Galveston house fire

One person was killed and another was injured after a house caught fire in Galveston. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday night after a house caught fire in Galveston.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4300 block of Avenue Q 1/2 near 43rd Street.

Officials say a man died in the fire. Firefighters rescued a woman who was then transported to UTMB.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

