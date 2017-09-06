Olympic medalist Juarez, WBC to hold Harvey fundraiser with George Foreman

Apr 22, 1995; Las Vegas, NV, USA; FILE PHOTO; George Foreman (white trunks) defends his IBF heavyweight title against Axel Schulz (black trunks) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

Former WBC champion and Olympic medalist Rocky Juarez is going to bat for those affected by Harvey.

Juarez is holding another fundraiser on Sunday, in conjunction with the World Boxing Council, at his gym on Freeman Street and former heavyweight champion George Foreman is scheduled to appear.

"Houston is a strong proud city," Juarez said, according to Above The Rest (ATR) Sports, a sports management company which represents Juarez, who's now retired. "I am the son of an immigrant and one of the most important things about Houston is that the city welcomes everyone. We all help one another in times of need. I am proud to work with the WBC, the Foreman Family,and ATR Sports to help those affected by Harvey. We will not be defeated."

The fundraiser includes an auction featuring a replica WBC championship belt.

Juarez held a barbeque this past Sunday for Harvey victims, as well as clothing and school supply drive.

Undefeated super lightweight Regis Prograis (20-0) of Houston will also attend Sunday's event.

© 2017 KHOU-TV