Old Texaco building now a luxury apartment complex

HOUSTON- The old Texaco building has been completely revamped in downtown Houston.

The building located on Rusk Street is now a luxury apartment building and houses 286 units.

"If this were in New York, this would be a fortune," said Kip Platt of Provident Realty Advisors.

Developers said they wanted to provide potential renters with modern amenities while keeping the World War II feel. The building had been vacant since 1989.

"When you see the units, you'll see there's nothing missing," said Platt. "It's a condo style apartment in a historical building."

Some renters have already moved in, all of the amenities should be done by this summer.

(© 2017 KHOU)