Oilers' sale pitch to 1965 top pick Elkins? More than money

He chose the Oilers over the Green Bay Packers after being selected by both teams with their first pick.

But why Houston?

Lawrence 'Larry' Elkins says it came down to a gas station.

Bud Adams, the owner of the American Football League's Oilers at the time, was offering a service station to top draft choices to woo them away from the National Football League.

Elkins, a star end at Baylor who was honored Wednesday as a 'Gridirion Legend' by the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, was selected in the first round of both the 1965 AFL and NFL drafts, respectively.

Elkins, who goes by Lawrence, told KHOU 11 News he didn't know much about Packers head coach Vince Lombardi, but Lombardi believed Elkins was the finest third-down receiver Lombardi had ever seen in college football.

By joining the Oilers, Elkins says with a smile, he missed out on three championships with Lombardi's Packers.

After signing with the Oilers, a knee injury in an exhibition game during his rookie season kept Elkins off the active roster until 1966. Following his time with the Oilers, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he broke his collarbone in during a Steelers' preseason game in 1969.

