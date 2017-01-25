What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?

TOPSHOT - US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York on January 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders Tuesday reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. / AFP / JASON SZENES (Photo credit should read JASON SZENES/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the disputed projects into reality, but it's not clear how quickly that might happen.

Dakota Access is to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. It's nearly complete but stalled while the developer and the Army battle in court over permission for the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River in North Dakota.

The Keystone XL project was to bring oil from Canada to Nebraska. Former President Barack Obama halted it in late 2015 for environmental reasons.

Trump's actions don't immediately clear the way for construction, and opponents of the projects are likely to fight in court.

Both projects also have been the focus of intense protests, and Trump's actions might reinvigorate those efforts.

