Texas Railroad Commission: Water around Bastrop oil spill not contaminated

BASTROP, Texas -- The Railroad Commission of Texas says there is no impact “whatsoever” to the surface or groundwater from the July 13 Bastrop oil spill.

A worker for Magellan Midstream Partners hit a below-ground fitting on the Longhorn pipeline.





More than 50,000 gallons of oil spilled causing evacuations from nearby homes and shut down FM 20.

The KVUE Defenders revealed a history of violations with the company.

They've resulted in more than $850,000 in federal fines.

The Railroad Commission has not received any complaints from residents regarding possible contamination.





Remediation is underway.

The Railroad Commission is helping in that remediation, and RRC investigators still have an open case.

Once remediation is complete a public report will be available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV