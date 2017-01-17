T. Boone Pickens proposes energy plan for Trump

Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens talks to WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at the Chick-fil-A Dallas Race for the Community on Marsh 26, 2016. (Photo: Mike Pool / WFAA)

High-profile investor T. Boone Pickens has published his latest thoughts on how to make America great again.

The oil tycoon posted to his public blog Monday to share his plans on domestic energy resources.

"Over a lifetime in business I’ve had to make a lot of tough calls — right and wrong, and many of them very public. Good calls have made me a lot of money, and I’ve lost my ass on the bad ones," Boone says. "Fortunately, I’ve been right more often than I’ve been wrong."

In the blog he proposes an energy plan with two parts:

1. Don't screw up what we have going for us

2. Don't settle for what we've done so far

You can read the post in its entirety here.

