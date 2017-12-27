Report: Trump administration proposes to roll back offshore drilling safety measures

Vessels work at the site of the Deepwater Horizon accident August 10, 2010 off the shore of Louisiana. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2010 Getty Images)

Trump administration regulators have proposed to roll back key safety measures put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Journal reports that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates its proposed changes could save more than $900 million over the next decade and "reserve some risk-reduction measures that drillers consider burdensome."

The revision would reduce the role of government in offshore oil production and return more responsibility back to private companies.

The rules would ease requirements to stream real-time data on offshore oil production operations to facilities on the mainland. The latest rollback is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to ease Obama-era regulatory restrictions on businesses.

