Report: Trump administration proposes to roll back offshore drilling safety measures

Trump administration regulators have proposed to roll back key safety measures put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Journal reports that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates its proposed changes could save more than $900 million over the next decade and "reserve some risk-reduction measures that drillers consider burdensome."
The revision would reduce the role of government in offshore oil production and return more responsibility back to private companies.
The rules would ease requirements to stream real-time data on offshore oil production operations to facilities on the mainland. The latest rollback is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to ease Obama-era regulatory restrictions on businesses.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs