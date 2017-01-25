Electric evangelist Elon Musk tweets endorsement for ex-oil man RexTillerson

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, waits for the beginning of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Sustainable energy evangelist Elon Musk — whose Tesla brand is pushing to provide solar panels, home power storage and electric cars at affordable prices — once told a group of students that relying on fossil fuels to power the planet would inevitably lead to destruction on a cataclysmic scale.

Rex Tillerson , President Trump 's newly confirmed Secretary of State, was once the CEO of fossil fuel giant ExxonMobil .

Senate panel approves Rex Tillerson for secretary of State You wouldn't think there would be much simpatico between these two figures, and yet on Tuesday Musk tweeted his endorsement of Tillerson as the nation's top foreign envoy.

Responding to a tweet by The Economist magazine that predicted Tillerson could become "one of the most competent members of Donald Trump's cabinet ," Musk wrote: "This may sound surprising coming from me, but I agree with The Economist. Rex Tillerson has the potential to be an excellent Sec of State."

Spotting the surprising Musk approval, Bloomberg reporter Dana Hull (who had retweeted Musk's tweet with the addendum: "Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor") then asked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is he would elaborate.

Musk, who is a fan of Twitter as a mouthpiece but isn't known to engage with the media on the platform, tweeted back a response that would suggest a professional if not personal knowledge of Tillerson: "Rex is an exceptionally competent executive, understands geopolitics and knows how to win for his team. His team is now the USA."

Musk followed that with a rejoinder tweet: "I share The Economist's opinion that he should be given the benefit of the doubt unless his actions prove otherwise."

Very late Tuesday, Musk added a tweet that shed more light on his support of the former CEO: "Rex Tillerson supports a carbon tax. This is what is really needed to move the needle."

In 2009, Tillerson gave a speech in which he said his company, ExxonMobil, favored a carbon tax, which is a fee charged to a company based on how much carbon dioxide its fuel emits into the atmosphere.

Despite have been a career oilman, Tillerson is not the camp of outright climate change deniers. In fact, his stance clashes with that of his new boss, President Trump, who during the campaign alleged that the warming of the planet was a hoax being perpetrated by the Chinese.

Musk on the other hand was exceedingly clear about the repercussions of a continued global reliance on oil when he addressed students at the Sorbonne in Paris in 2015, when the world's leaders were meeting to agree on measures to slow climate change. During the presidential campaign, Trump stated that he would "cancel" the Paris Agreement.

"The question is when to we exit the (fossil fuel burning) era, and not if," Musk told the crowd.

The worst case of inaction, he said, would be "more displacement and destruction than all the wars in history combined. ... We would be talking about maybe two billion people being displaced and their homes being destroyed and their countries being gone. So I think we should take action."

While there's been a rash of speculation about Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg one day running for political office, Musk is actually the technology entrepreneur who seems increasingly comfortable in the halls of power.

Specifically, Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa , was a prominent figure at a December meeting of tech CEOs called by then President-elect Trump at his New York tower, and then he agreed to be on the 45th president's business advisory council along with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick .

