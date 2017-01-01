Ogg sworn in as new Harris County DA overnight

New Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg wasted no time in taking over her elected office.

Ogg was sworn in as the new DA is a ceremony just after midnight on New Year’s Day early Sunday.

The new DA has been very busy since she won the office after defeating Republican incumbent Devon Anderson in November.

Harris County 2017 is here and so is your new District Attorney.

Ogg fired 37 prosecutors from the DA’s office last month. She said that the cases from the fired 37 prosecutors will be reassigned.

Prosecutor staff shake-ups happen. For instance, Travis County’s new district attorney fired or reassigned 48 people.