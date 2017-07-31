Officials warn about cop impersonator in Liberty County, Splendora

Authorities are warning the public about a man allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pulling people over. (Photo: KHOU)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are warning the public about a man allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pulling people over.

Splendora police say for the past six months, they have received multiple reports of a man impersonating a police officer. They describe him as a white male in his mid-20s, about 6-foot with dark hair. They say he has been seen driving a gold Ford Crown Victoria equipped with lights and a siren.

Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies also received a report of a cop impersonator. They say a man was pulled over Saturday for going 3 miles over the speed limit on SH 321 by a man claiming to be a deputy.

Deputies described the alleged impersonator as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6-foot, wearing a dark uniform but with no shoulder pads nor name tag. They say he was seen driving an older-model white Ford Crown Victoria with small emergency dash lights.

It is unknown at this time if the two cases are connected.

Officials say if you are not sure whether the person pulling you over is a police officer, call 911 immediately. Look for the department’s name on the side of the patrol car, as it’s required by law.

As a rule, officers should be wearing a uniform and must be able to present a badge and credentials.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Splendora police at (281)-689-3448.

