Officials: Northwest Mall 'preferred location' for Houston bullet train station

HOUSTON -- Texas Central announced Monday that Northwest Mall is the “preferred location” for the Houston bullet train station.

At up to 205 miles per hour, the bullet train will move passengers between Houston and Dallas in 90 minutes.

Texas Central will use the Japanese N700 Tokaido Shinkansen system. The project is estimated to cost $12 billion and will be funded entirely by investors -- no tax dollars.

The private company says it has investor commitments in excess of $115 million and has aquired 30 percent of the land needed to complete the project.

They say support for the project is picking up steam because of the economic impact it could have on Texas.

The White House has listed it as one of its infrastructure priorities.

The company hopes to start construction next year.

