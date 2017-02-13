Officials investigating burning smell across Houston

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON – Harris County Emergency Management officials tell KHOU 11 News they are investigating the burning plastic smell reported by dozens of residents across the Houston area.

Some KHOU 11 viewers on the south side reported smelling it around 10 a.m.

Views from KHOU 11’s tower cam and Houston TranStar show a white haze across the downtown area.

As of 11 a.m. the smell was picked up near the KHOU 11 studios in Fourth Ward as well as in The Heights all the way up to Bush Airport, some viewers said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says “smoke from agricultural and industrial burning in Mexico and Central America is forecast to linger across parts of South Texas, with the daily PM2.5 AQI remaining the "Moderate" range in the Brownsville-McAllen and Corpus Christi areas.” It’s not known if this is tied to the smell in Houston, however.

(© 2017 KHOU)