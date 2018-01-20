Officials: Mother, child killed in Spring house fire

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Officials say a mother and her child were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning in Spring.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office, they were notified around 12:50 a.m. by the Spring Volunteer Fire Department about a fire at the home located in the 2300 block of Pebworth.

Officials say the mother and one of her kids died in the fire. They also confirm her husband and two other children were transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

Photos: Fatal house fire in Spring

At this time, officials don't know what caused the fire.The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KHOU-TV