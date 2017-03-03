Officer shot by burglary suspect now in fair condition

The officers shot trying to arrest burglary suspects likely saved a woman’s life, according to the son of one victim. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Good news about the officer who was nearly killed by a burglary suspect Tuesday. Officer Ronny Cortez has been upgraded to fair condition, according to a tweet from HPD.

Great news! Officer Cortez, shot Tuesday by burglary suspect, upgraded to fair condition. Please keep him in your prayers. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 3, 2017

Cortez, a 24-year veteran, was shot several times and had been in critical condition with a bullet in his spine. Chief Art Acevedo said earlier this week there is a possibility he is paralyzed.





One Houston police officer is in critical condition and another is stable after they were shot by burglary suspects in a southwest Houston neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

Cortez and Officer Jose Munoz were shot by a burglary suspect during a gunfight in the Glenshire subdivision in southwest Houston. Munoz was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The suspect was shot and killed by another officer. The search continues for a second suspect.

Cortez’s family released the following statement Thursday:

“We would like to thank all of our friends, family and neighbors for the great network of support and good wishes. Ronny has been receiving the best care possible at Memorial Hermann Red Duke Trauma Institute since he arrived on Tuesday afternoon. Ronny is a protector and has always been there to help those in need. Right now we are making sure he gets the best care possible since he is the one in need. The Houston Police Department has been absolutely golden during this process and has been here for our family the entire time. In our eyes, these officers can do no wrong. We ask that everyone continue to send prayers our way as Ronny continues his recovery. We are eternally grateful for your love and support.”

