Officer Ronny Cortez released from rehab center

HOUSTON - Houston police officer Ronny Cortez left TIRR Memorial Hermann on Monday, a huge step in his recovery.

His wife, Sheri, shared her excitement for his release in a tweet saying, "Today is the day....we leave TIRR! What a great feeling!!"

Cortez, a 24-year HPD veteran, was shot in the spine. It has been 7 months since Cortez was injured in the line of duty, along with Jose Munoz, while responding to a robbery call in southwest Houston.

Although he isn't walking quite yet, his family's hopes are high.

Now this is one happy bunch....we are outta here....now we get him up and WALKING!!! pic.twitter.com/56aCwIagBF — Sheri (@SheriForHouston) October 2, 2017

His wife tweeted about how he has been building his strength on the treadmill and even finding time for hugs and kisses.

One day on the treadmill & he is a new man...it's so good to have him hugging me...love this 💙 We are gonna get there @houstonpolice @HPOUTX pic.twitter.com/6ZoyiWrMQp — Sheri (@SheriForHouston) October 2, 2017

Both officers have a GoFundMe page set up to help support them, if you would like to donate visit here.

