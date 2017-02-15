Woman kidnapped and killed, suspect shoots self in Del Valle

DEL VALLE - A man kidnapped and fatally shot a woman in Del Valle Wednesday before shooting and critically injuring himself, TCSO confirmed.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, officers were called to Sports Clips on Highway 71 at 1:30 p.m. on reports of a disturbance in progress. Officers were told that a man had entered the business and demanded that a female employee known to him leave with him. The woman repeatedly refused until the suspect displayed a handgun. The woman then complied and left with the suspect.

The woman and the suspect left in a vehicle driving westbound on SH 71, Bastrop PD said.

During that time, TCSO deputies were blocking Hwy 71 for a Del Valle student protest. As the suspect and victim approached the roadblock, the suspect turned onto Burch Road.

A deputy saw the vehicle parked on Burch Road with the doors open. Another deputy and trainee saw the man and the woman walking down the road. As deputies approached, the man fatally shot the woman. Deputies opened fire on the suspect and at the same time he shot himself in the head. It is not yet clear if any of the deputies' shots struck the suspect, TCSO said.

ATCEMS said the suspect was transported to St David's South Austin hospital with critical, life threatening injuries.

The suspect and victim have not been identified. Both are in their 30s, according to ATCEMS.

The incident is still under investigation.

