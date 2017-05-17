Police shoot man armed with assault rifle outside club near Museum District

Suspect's rifle on the ground after shooting (Photo: Melissa Correa, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – Police shot a man who had an assault rifle outside a club near the Museum District, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday along Almeda near Southmore.

Police said the shooting occurred as two off-duty officers were working security at the Faces Ultra Lounge. Witnesses alerted the officers to a disturbance in the parking lot, so the officers went to investigate.

"They observed a male suspect, a male African American suspect, with an assault rifle," said HPD's Troy Finner. "They gave him commands, at which time he didn't drop the gun. He leveled the gun down in their direction, and the officers feared for their life and safety of other citizens and fired multiple shots. "

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he underwent surgery, but police said

No bystanders or police were hurt.

"I just want to say this, it's a dangerous job out here," said Finner. "We are proud of our officers, the way they performed. Everybody's asleep, they're out here keeping our streets safe, and I'm proud of that. At the same time, you never know why people make the decisions they make, this particular individual has family too. I ask you pray for our officers, but you also pray for this family too, that this guy makes it."

According to a police spokesman, the officers involved in the incident are an 8-year veteran and a 5-year veteran of the force.

As of 4:45 a.m. Almeda is blocked in both directions for the investigation.





(Photo: KHOU 11)

