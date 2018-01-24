Off-duty deputy shoots armed driver near the Galleria

(Photo: Michelle Choi, KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say an officer-involved shooting is under investigation near the Galleria early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. along W. Alabama at Post Oak where there is ongoing road construction.

According to the Houston Police Department, a Waller County deputy was working security and noticed a driver stopped in the intersection. When he approached the driver’s vehicle, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy, fearing for his life, fired several gunshots and wounded the driver in his hand.

#BREAKING: @houstonpolice say man taken to hospital, shot by off duty deputy, working security at construction site near Galleria. The man stopped his car at intersection, deputy checked on him, the driver pulled out gun and pointed it at deputy - who was in uniform. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rR2Y33lljw — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 24, 2018

The driver sped away and go on the 610 Loop where he called 911 to report he’d been shot. The deputy was not hurt.

Police say the deputy was wearing a beanie and reflective vest that clearly identified him as a police officer.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

