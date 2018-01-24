KHOU
Off-duty deputy shoots armed driver near the Galleria

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reports from along W Alabama in Houston early Jan. 24, 2018

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:21 AM. CST January 24, 2018

HOUSTON – Houston police say an officer-involved shooting is under investigation near the Galleria early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. along W. Alabama at Post Oak where there is ongoing road construction.

According to the Houston Police Department, a Waller County deputy was working security and noticed a driver stopped in the intersection. When he approached the driver’s vehicle, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy, fearing for his life, fired several gunshots and wounded the driver in his hand.

The driver sped away and go on the 610 Loop where he called 911 to report he’d been shot. The deputy was not hurt.

Police say the deputy was wearing a beanie and reflective vest that clearly identified him as a police officer.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


