Off-duty deputy constable struck by hit-and-run driver

The incident happened overnight in the southbound lanes near Hopper. (Photo: OnsceneTV for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Investigators say a deputy constable was struck by at least one hit-and-run driver after the constable got out of his wrecked car on the Eastex Freeway.

The deputy constable, who works for Harris County Pct. 4, crashed his black charger on the freeway. Neither he nor his female passenger were hurt, but when he got out of the vehicle he was hit by a passing motorist who did not stop. It’s believed a second vehicle may have also hit the deputy.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries is not yet confirmed, but authorities say he is expected to survive. He was taken away by ambulance.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

