Obscene graffiti welcomes Memorial HS students back to class

HOUSTON – Spring Branch ISD is investigating graffiti discovered at its Memorial High School campus early Wednesday.

Students returning to school from winter break found obscene messages sprayed on exterior windows and walls. Images and video of the crime were shared on Snapchat.

SBISD tells KHOU 11 News the vandalism happened at about 1 a.m. A suspect wearing a hoodie was spotted on surveillance cameras, but patrol units missed him or her by six minutes.

Officers are now reviewing additional surveillance video to try and get a clearer image of the suspect.

