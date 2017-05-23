NWS: Two confirmed tornadoes in Brazoria and Galveston counties

HOUSTON - Isolated severe storms that rolled through the Houston area yesterday did quickly spawn two weak tornadoes: one in Brazoria county and the other on Galveston Island. Both tornadoes were rated at EF-0 with winds of approximately 60-80 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado damaged a Holiday Inn on Terminal-San Luis Pass Rd. The damage was superficial including blown out windows and damage to a lattice structure. According to eyewitnesses, the tornado was originally a waterspout that moved onshore.

The second tornado was also very weak causing minor, superficial damage two miles east-northeast of Holiday Lakes. Reports are that the back porch of a home was damaged along with a pump house that was destroyed. Damage was also reported to a trailer and a few fallen trees.

Neither tornado was on the ground very long.

