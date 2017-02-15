KHOU
Close

NWS: Total of 6 tornadoes in Tuesday's storms

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:16 AM. CST February 15, 2017

HOUSTON - There was a total of six tornadoes confirmed Tuesday by the Nation Weather Service with four causing significant damage: 

Use the links above for complete storm coverage from each of the affected communities.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories