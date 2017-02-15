NWS: Total of 6 tornadoes in Tuesday's storms

HOUSTON - There was a total of six tornadoes confirmed Tuesday by the Nation Weather Service with four causing significant damage:
- An EF-2 tornado caused a lot of damage in the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood in Rosenberg. (Fort Bend County)
- The NWS also confirmed it was an EF-0 tornado that caused extensive damage in Stafford. (Fort Bend County)
- An EF-1 tornado is blamed for six injuries and a lot of damage in the Matagorda County town of Van Vleck, according to the National Weather Service.
- There was also confirmation of an EF-0 tornado in Wharton.
Use the links above for complete storm coverage from each of the affected communities.
