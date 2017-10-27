'No refusal' aimed to curb drunk driving during World Series

Right now, there is more than a billion dollars' worth of construction going on in downtown Houston, and much of it is residential. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - In an attempt to curb drunk driving during the World Series games in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has implemented a 'no refusal weekend'.

“We want to continue to celebrate this historic season,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We ask that while celebrating, you have a plan to get home safely,” he said.

A 'no refusal weekend' will be in place Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the upcoming home games.

That means any motorists who are suspected of driving under the influence, and refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test, will be subjected to having their blood drawn and checked via a search warrant.

Additional prosecutors, nurses and other staff will be in place to support Houston Police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies protecting the roadways, thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

