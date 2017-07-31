No more plastic water bottles at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo will no longer be selling water bottles.

This comes two years after the zoo stopped handing out plastic bags in its shops.

According to zoo officials, the plastic waste in the wild and in the world's waterways are having a major impact on wildlife. As a result of this, they said they are trying to make a difference and their visitors are seeing their message.

"So far the reaction has been great and everybody has been positive and 100 percent for what we're trying to do," said Peter Riger, the vice president of conservation education.

Instead of plastic bottles, the zoo will sell water in a reusable aluminum bottle or a 100 percent recyclable. Both can be refilled at filling stations across the property.

