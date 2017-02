A high school janitor is off the hook for a deadly hit-and-run accident. (Photo: KHOU)

SPRING, Texas -- A high school janitor is off the hook for a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Jack Massey, 54, was charged with killing Greg Davies as the teen walked to Spring High School in December 2015.

Massey wasn’t arrested until 10 months later.

Massey told investigators he thought he had run over a chunk of concrete. A grand jury dropped the charge.

