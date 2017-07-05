No citations handed out for illegal fireworks on July 4th
Many people have complained about their neighbors popping fireworks illegally on the Fourth of July, but according to the Houston Fire Department and the Houston Police Department, not a single citation was handed out for fireworks on Tuesday.
KHOU 7:22 PM. CDT July 05, 2017
