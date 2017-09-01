Nightmare continues for residents near Addicks Reservoir

HOUSTON - The sun is out, but parts of west Houston are still underwater. The sound of choppers overhead and bayou-filled streets reminds everyone this crisis isn't over.

For families like the Dolan's, their nightmare is just beginning.

"We didn't have any chance to prepare about getting our stuff to the second floor or anything," said Som Dolan. "Whatever was there is now underwater."

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued new evacuation orders Friday telling people to "go now" if they live south of I-10, west of Gessner, east of Hwy. 6 and north of Briar Forest.

Jim and Som Dolan were on vacation, now it's too dangerous to go back in.

HPD pulled out more than 50 people near Eldridge and Memorial.

"We're trying to get everyone out that's still holding out," said one volunteer searcher.

Late in the day Oklahoma rescue teams found a body inside a home on Langwood Drive.

With more releases of the reservoirs planned, it could take weeks for the water to finally go down that means weeks of worry.

"Our house is everything for us, it's our oasis," said Jim.

"I feel like we lost everything, but we still have each other," said Som.

The Medical Examiners Office will now work to confirm if the body found on Langwood, is indeed another flood-related death.

