NFL legends help volunteers repair Harvey impacted homes

Volunteers with Rebuilding Together work to repair homes damaged by Harvey.

HOUSTON - NFL legends were among those lending a hand to repair Houston homes impacted by Harvey.

Independence Heights resident Paula Graves lives in one of them.

“I had rotted wood, I had a leak in the ceiling,” said Graves. “36 or 40 people came at one time and started scraping, painting and it was wonderful.”

The non-profit Rebuilding Together is fixing up more than 300 homes in the area over the next three years. It used Super Bowl week to kick it off.

Rebuilding Together: Athletes trading footballs for power tools

“Rebuilding Together national has a 24 year relationship with the NFL,” said Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland. A few NFL legends happily joined the team.

“Blessed to be here and I think these homeowners are blessed to have these volunteers come out and repair their homes and they’re doing a great job,” said retired NFL player Dave Elmendorf.

Elmendorf, a Houston native, played for the Los Angeles Rams during the same period honorary Texan Dan Pastorini threw for the Oilers.

“These volunteers are to be commended for doing what they’re doing and these homes are in better shape now than they’ve ever been,” said Pastorini.

“I am just so blessed,” said Graves.

Rebuilding Together is always in need of volunteers. Find out more here: http://rebuildinghouston.org/

© 2018 KHOU-TV