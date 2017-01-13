Newest, larges Carnival Cruis ship to homeport in Galveston

082110_Carnival_Cruise_Ship (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - The newest and largest Carnival Cruise ship will now homeport at the Port of Galveston.

Carnival Vista, which debuted in 2016, will join Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor sailing year-round from Galveston. Together, these three ships will carry more than 650,000 guests annually from Galveston – the most of any cruise operator.

The Carnival Vista will operate year-round service to the Caribbean beginning September 2018. The first itinerary includes calls at Montego Bay; Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, while the other features visits to Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan); Belize; and Cozumel.

