Newborn baby found in bushes at apartment complex, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A newborn baby is receiving medical attention after being found in the bushes at an apartment complex.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to The Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive early Thursday morning. A man who lives in the complex told deputies that he heard a baby crying and at first thought it was a toy.

When the man realized the baby was alive, he contact police. The baby has been taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

The baby's condition is unknown.

