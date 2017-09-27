New sports awards show coming to Houston

A new sports awards show is coming to Houston, celebrating the city's best and brightest teams, athletes and fans.

The Harris County–Houston Sports Authority will host the 1st Annual Houston Sports Awards on February 8, 2018, at Hilton Americas-Houston.

The awards will feature ten categories, including Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year and Moment of the Year.

The program will be modeled after the ESPYs and NFL Honors and Houston's four major franchises have pledged their full support.

