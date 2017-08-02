New LPGA dress code rules spark debate among players

Stacy Lewis hits her tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on July 1, 2017, in Olympia Fields, Ill. GETTY (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2017 Getty Images)

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) made changes to its dress code for players, issuing new guidelines banning leggings, "plunging necklines" and shorts or skirts that don't sufficiently cover a player's "bottom area."

The new rules have sparked a debate among current and former players and commentators, with critics saying the dress code is unnecessary and condescending, while supporters contend the changes were needed to clarify the existing dress code.

LPGA President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman sent an email to players on July 2 outlining the changes. Goetze-Ackerman said the dress code now prohibits the following:

Racerbacks

Plunging necklines

Leggings

Skirts, skorts or shorts that don't cover "your bottom area"

Workout gear, jeans and joggers

The rules went into effect on Monday at the organization's Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, a spokeswoman for the LPGA, told CBS News the dress code was updated at the request of players who wanted clarification on existing policies, calling the changes "minor."

"Players asked us to update the existing dress code to include references relevant to today's fashion trends and golf wear," Daly-Donofrio said. "If you're a fan watching the telecast this weekend, you're not going to notice a difference."

Women in Sport, a British group that advocates for gender equality in sports, criticized the new policies, saying in a statement that "women and girls should wear what makes them feel comfortable when taking part in sport."

