New immigration enforcement plan sparks concern in Texas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Charles Reed, AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Sweeping new orders from the Department of Homeland Security put 11 million people nationwide at risk for deportation, including more than a million Texans.

Immigration attorney Gordon Quan says the new policy means some people could be kicked out of the country without a court hearing.

Cesar Espinosa with Fiel Houston, a group that works with undocumented immigrants, says that fear over the policy is already causing some to fear police.

"If folks are afraid to come forward to police, either as witnesses or crime victims, because they are afraid police are going to ask about their status, that's an issue," said Espinosa.

Although the plan calls for hiring 15,000 federal agents and building more detention facilities, DHS admits it doesn't have the staff to arrest, detain and deport every illegal immigrant.

Quan says immigration courts in Houston are swamped and new cases are begin delayed until fall of 2019.

