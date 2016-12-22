New Houston-area minor league basketball team holding tryouts

The Texas Wolverines will play in the North American Basketball League.

HOUSTON - The newly-formed Texas Wolverines of the North American Basketball League are holding a tryout for prospective players in late January.



The tryout is January 28 at MI3 Center (1135 Ella Crossing Dr, Houston), beginning at 11 a.m. There is a $60 fee. Interested players may contact James Lewis at (936) 900-1367 for more information.

The North American Basketball League will include ten minor league teams in 2017 and play its championship series in Atlanta, the league announced.



The Atlanta Show won the 2016 title series in Dallas.



