New HFD graduate part of firefighting family tradition

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has 54 new firefighters stepping forward, ready to put their lives on the line.

One of the Houston Fire Department Academy graduates, Jordan Hendricks, has already served in Afghanistan and Iraq as a Marine. Now, he’ll be serving Houston.

On his special night, Hendricks received his graduation pin from his grandfather, Harold Hendricks, who served with the fire department for more than 30 years.

As you can imagine, the family is proud of both Jordan and Harold Hendricks.

