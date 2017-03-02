KHOU
New HFD graduate part of firefighting family tradition

Jordan Hendricks, a former Marine, is keeping with a family tradition by becoming a firefighter.

March 02, 2017

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has 54 new firefighters stepping forward, ready to put their lives on the line.

One of the Houston Fire Department Academy graduates, Jordan Hendricks, has already served in Afghanistan and Iraq as a Marine. Now, he’ll be serving Houston.

On his special night, Hendricks received his graduation pin from his grandfather, Harold Hendricks, who served with the fire department for more than 30 years.

As you can imagine, the family is proud of both Jordan and Harold Hendricks.

