New class of cadets join HPD's ranks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputies find weapons, meth at Fort Bend home
-
Man hit, killed by METRO bus
-
Animals seized from shelter to be returned
-
No arrests 1 year after businessman killed
-
Grandfather busted in Texas for California prescription pot
-
2 CVS stores broken into overnight
-
Fun facts about Super Bowl rings
-
Student's big dreams take her to Cornell
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting over shoes
More Stories
-
Amber Alert issued for three missing childrenJan 11, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
-
Baytown dad says pre-k daughter molested by classmateJan 11, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Texas carries out first US execution of 2017Jan 11, 2017, 6:57 p.m.