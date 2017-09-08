New Caney elementary students sheltering in place due to a nearby gas leak

Officials said students are sheltering in place at a New Caney elementary school due to a nearby gas leak on Friday afternoon.

According to New Caney Independent School District, there was a gas leak at a construction site near Crippen Elementary.

The school district says students will be released to their parents when it is safe, and they are asking parents to avoid the area at this time.

Read New Caney ISD's full statement below:

"Students at Crippen Elementary are sheltering in place after the district was alerted to a gas leak at a construction site near the school. Fire and police officials have restricted access around the school at this time. Students at Crippen Elementary will not be released to parents until fire officials have determined it is safe. Parents should avoid this area until further notice."

This is a developing story. Check back for story updates.

