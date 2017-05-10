New Braunfels man accused of sending 'sexually explicit' texts to teenager

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS - A 28-year-old man is in custody after New Braunfels police say that he sent “sexually explicit” text messages to a 13-year-old boy.

NBPD posted on their Facebook page Wednesday detailing that Blaine Tafolla Gunter is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Gunter is in the Comal County jail with a $75,000 bond as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NBPD said that a woman reported that her 13-year-old son received sexually-explicit material in a text message from an adult male.

Detectives analyzed the material and executed a search warrant for Gunter’s home on May 3. The next day, they were able to take Gunter into custody.

If convicted, Gunter could face two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up $10,000.

© 2017 KENS-TV