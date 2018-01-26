Neighbors help rescue man from N. Houston house fire

Neighbors helped rescue a man from a house fire that consumed his north Houston home Thursday night.

According to the Aldine Fire Department, firefighters responded at 10 p.m. to a house fire at Cohutta Lane and Hopper and found heavy flames coming from the wood-frame home.

Fire crews had to go into defensive mode due to the heavy fire and roof collapsing. Fire officials said the home owner, an elderly man, who lives there by himself, was already out of the house.

According to the fire chief, neighbors saw the fire and ran over and helped get him out. He was transported to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution, but did not have any burns.

The fire consumed the house, and is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Harris County Fire Marshal's office.

