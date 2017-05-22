Neighbors have serious complaints about mail in Brookshire

(Photo: KHOU)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas– Snail mail delivery is less than stellar in Brookshire’s Willow Creek Farms subdivision, according to homeowners.

“I do get mail like clockwork but it’s not always my mail,” John Kimble, a homeowner said.

His neighbors showed KHOU 11 News photos of partially opened birthday and anniversary cards, manila envelopes torn and re-taped, expired coupons and stacks of bills delivered months late.

Libby Woolcock and her husband tried tracking their packages. However, they claim mail order medicine to keep their dog alive routinely gets delivered to neighbors.

“My husband called the post office and said hey what’s going on,” Woolcock said. “We need (the package). (Our dog is) out of his medication today. They got in touch with the delivery man who said it was a late night. Sorry, it didn’t make it to your doorstep.”

On Facebook, neighbors wrote that stolen and tampered mail is an on-going issue several years old.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, who lives in the area, even sent Brookshire’s postmaster a letter wanting answers. He got none, Duhon said.

“We don’t know where to take it from there,” Tiffany Smith, another homeowner said.

KHOU 11 News called the U.S. Postal Service. They referred us to the Office of the Inspector General who sent us a statement.

“The USPS OIG considers the aforementioned allegations to be a very serious matter. When these types of allegations are made, USPS OIG Special Agents vigorously investigate these matters. It is important to note that an allegation is merely an accusation. All persons are presumed innocent unless otherwise adjudicated by a court of law."



The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 625,113 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.



As information, regarding specific actions taken with specific Postal Service employees, the Privacy Act of 1974 prohibits the Postal Service from disclosing this information. It is the policy of the Postal Service not to publicly discuss internal administrative actions taken against Postal Service employees, the exception being when criminal charges are filed and the information becomes a matter of public record."

“How many times has someone gotten my mail and it just got tossed in the trash,” Kimble asked

Smith and her husband, Adam, wonder about their son’s missing birth certificate. It was mailed two months ago. They need it to register the child for kindergarten before June. They are hoping it shows up.

U.S. Postal Service customers can file complaints in respect to allegations of mail theft, injury compensation fraud, embezzlements and financial crimes, contract fraud, kickbacks, computer crimes, narcotics, employee misconduct, amongst others to the USPSOIG hotline:



https://uspsoig.gov/hotline



Toll-Free Hotline: 1-888-USPS-OIG (1-888-877-7644)

