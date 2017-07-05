Neighbors annoyed with illegal use of fireworks within city limits

FILE PHOTO: Fireworks explode behind the U.S. flag hanging from the front facade of the new U.S. embassy at the official opening ceremony and celebration of the embassy on July 4, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2008 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Thousands watched the big firework show in Downtown Houston Tuesday night, but many have told us on our Facebook page about illegal firework shows that kept them up all night.

We all know it’s against the law, but Houston Fire and Police tell us not a single fireworks citation was handed out on July 4th.

Red pieces of paper were strewn across a Houston Heights intersection - remnants of a party that, in the city, is prohibited.

“Basically they do what they want, unfortunately it’s year around," said Heights resident, Karen Little.

For Little, it happens every year - fireworks in her neighborhood.

“It lasts for hours," she said.

She said she even found rockets in her backyard, but this year she tried to prepare.

“I had the painters unwrap the plastic so my car wouldn’t get set on fire by fireworks," she said.

Russell Minick said his too was a loud night.

“Just fireworks going on, everything from downtown to the back alley, just all around," Minick said.

One fireworks show was right behind his home down the alley.

“I guess if it was enforced, it would be a bigger deal and people would be more cautious about it," he said.

Other’s are angry too, all over social media.

But the question is: who’s actually enforcing the law?

According to a tweet by Houston Office of Emergency Management, you should call police to report illegal use.

Remember, fireworks are illegal in Houston. Call @houstonpolice to report illegal use at 713.884.3131. Call 911 for emergencies. #July4th pic.twitter.com/dWnkPACjTO — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) July 5, 2017

But according to the Houston Police Department, if you call it in, it becomes a non-emergency call, and the officer will have to clear any emergency calls before they can respond.

Once the officer is there, they will have to catch the perpetrator in the act to actually write a citation.

The Houston Fire Department said you have to submit a complaint to their dispatch. That complaint is then sent to the Fire Marshal's Office to investigate, and they decide if it’s safe for the officer to respond or if it should be handled by police.

Little said she’s fed up, but doesn’t know how else to silence her neighbors.

“It was enforced here at one time, but in the last 5-7 years, there’s less enforcement," she said.

© 2017 KHOU-TV