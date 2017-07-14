Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A woman died after getting run over on Crockett Martin Road in Montgomery County.
According to DPS investigators, a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the woman, who was either walking in the road or trying to cross around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators checked out the driver, and do not believe she was impaired.
Crockett Martin Road stayed closed more than four hours but has since re-opened.
