Water restriction announced for Katy neighborhood after sewer pipe breaks

MUD 81 service area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A sanitary sewer pipe line has been compromised in a west Harris County neighborhood near Katy, MUD 81 warns.

Harris County MUD 81 serves water in the following neighborhoods: Memorial Parkway sections 1 − 9, 11, 13; Cimarron sections 1 – 6; Silverstone section 1.

Tap here to view a map of MUD 81 service area

Those in this area should only use tap water water for flushing toilets only, MUD 81 warned on its website Friday morning.

“Please DO NOT use extra water for SHOWERS, BATHS, LAUNDRY, or DISHWASHERS at this time. The Plant's operator, Si Environmental, and engineer, BGE, Inc., are investigating the situation, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available,” MUD 81’s website warns.

MUD 81 provides water service to more than 3,000 homes.

For updates monitor MUD 81's website: http://hcmud81.com/

