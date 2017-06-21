First bands of Tropical Storm Cindy reach Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Bolivar Peninsula.

The evacuation order is in effect from noon Wednesday and last until noon Thursday.

According to county officials, the evacuation includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is encouraging those who rely on medical assistance or can't go without power for an extended period of time to leave.

Lines of cars waiting to leave Bolivar Peninsula. Voluntary evacuations underway. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8ebtmdDZgS — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 21, 2017

Families waited to get in line Wednesday to get on the ferry back to Galveston Island before conditions worsen. Closer to High Island, water is already creeping over onto Highway 87. There is debris in the road and TxDOT is warning drivers to be careful.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties as Tropical Storm Cindy shifts west in the Gulf.

