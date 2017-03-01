Teen killed by train in Spring

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

SPRING, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal incident involving a train in Spring late Tuesday.

It’s believed around 8:30 p.m. an 18-year-old male was struck by the train and died near Root at Hildebrant, north of Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road.

Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators were on the scene overnight but did not immediately provide further info.

