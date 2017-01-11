Teen crashes motorcycle during chase in Montgomery County

(Photo: Scott Engle for KHOU 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a chase and crash on a motorcycle in Montgomery County late Tuesday, DPS Troopers say.

A trooper tried to stop the motorcyclist on FM 1488, but the teen allegedly refused to pull over. Troopers say the teen hit speeds of over 100 mph traveling eastbound.

The suspect turned southbound on FM 2978 where he eventually slammed on the brakes while turning into a Valero, and the trooper couldn’t stop before hitting the bike. The bike slid about 30 feet, but the teen only suffered minor road rash, according to officials.

The suspect was taken into custody and could be facing charges. The case was referred to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.

