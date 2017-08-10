KHOU
Teen accidentally shot in Sienna Plantation

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:24 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A 14-year-old shot in Sienna Plantation is expected to be OK.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting appears to be an accident and teen was flown to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened on Cobblecreek Way inside the Missouri City-area neighborhood.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed in the case or who fired the gun.

