Student with gun arrested at Waller HS, district says

Waller High School on May 10, 2017 (Photo: Air 11)

WALLER, Texas -- A student with a gun was arrested on a high school campus in Waller ISD on Wednesday, the superintendent said in a letter home to parents.

According to the district, the arrest happened at Waller High School after a teacher received a tip that a student in the alternative learning classroom had a weapon. School officials confiscated the weapon without incident, and the student was arrested.

The investigation is still on-going. The student's identity is not being released due to his age.

Here is the letter the school district released:

Letter from the Superintendent... May 10, 2017 Dear Waller High School Staff and Parents, Providing a safe school environment for students and staff is always a top priority for the Waller Independent School District (Waller ISD). I want to notify you of an unfortunate incident that occurred at Waller High School this morning. On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, a teacher received a tip from a student that a student in the alternative learning classroom had possession of a gun on campus. School officials immediately confiscated the weapon and the student was arrested. The incident was isolated, and all students and staff are safe. The location of the alternative learning classroom is in a portable building outside of Waller High School. There were no direct threats made against anyone. Still, this is a serious violation of the law and the Waller ISD Code of Conduct. The student was immediately removed from campus, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken. I want to commend the student who informed staff of the weapon that was present, as well as the professional action of the staff member, campus administration, and law enforcement officials who worked quickly to ensure the safety of our campus. Due to the student’s age and since the case is still under investigation, there is no additional information that I can share with you at this time. Always know that the safety of Waller High School students and staff is of paramount importance. I want to assure you that the Waller High School administration, faculty, and staff are committed to maintaining a safe school environment that is conducive to teaching and learning. Please feel free to contact my office or the school principal, Dr. Brian Merrell, if you have further questions. Sincerely, Danny Twardowski Superintendent

